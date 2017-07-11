Missing Mansfield woman: Police warn of social media rumors

(Photo: Mansfield News Journal)

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- With few tips on where Holly Crider, who was reported missing more than three months ago, could be, speculation about her whereabouts has ranged from the plausible to the wildly unlikely.

But the detective in charge of Crider's case warns against believing those rumors, including those circulated on social media.

Mansfield resident and mother of three Holly Crider, 38, was reported missing by her estranged husband on March 30. She was last seen in the 500 block of Allison Avenue near Burns Street, where she lived in an apartment.

Mansfield Police Detective Rich Miller said the department has received about six tips since April that have not led to any breaks in the case.

“We have taken the opportunity to run down every lead that’s come in, and these leads have not been productive," he said. “We’re doing everything we can to find out what happened to her and where she is."

Miller said although some rumors sound outlandish, the department takes time to follow up on most of them, though doing so takes time and attention away from investigating any credible tips.

The department has interviewed most residents in the area where Crider disappeared, but he said no one discussed any information relating to Crider's disappearance.

Miller said he encourages Crider's family members, friends and other community members to remain optimistic.

“I’m always optimistic until I can't be," he said.

Miller said he learned Crider, who has health issues, may have received a terminal diagnosis and told friends and family she wanted to travel, although that remains unconfirmed.

Police have no suspects in Crider's disappearance.

Crider, who is reported as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, could be traveling to the Newark area, according to police. There was an unconfirmed sighting of her leaving an East Main Street church in Newark around March 29, police reported.

Anyone with information about Crider's current whereabouts is asked to call the Mansfield Police Department at 419-522-1234 or Miller at 419-755-9758.

