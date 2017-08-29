Mixed-use residential complex coming to North Coast Harbor

New images have been released of a project in North Coast Harbor as a groundbreaking took place Tuesday.

Construction will soon begin on Harbor Verandas, North Coast Harbor’s first mixed-use residential development.

The 20,000 square foot, $12 million project will be home to 16 two and three bedroom rental apartments. Parking will be available on the ground floor surrounded by retail space.

“We are finally realizing the potential of our waterfront, which is so exciting,” said Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack.

Some people expressed concerns about the project possibly blocking visibility and entry to the lakefront.

Harbor Verandas will be three stories tall and City Council President Kevin Kelley says the shops and restaurants on the ground floor will actually attract people to the area.

“This is not going to wall off the lake. This is going to welcome people to the lake,” said Kelley.

Cleveland Bike Tours has already committed to a space in Harbor Verandas.

The development company in charge is Cumberland Development, LLC. John G. Johnson Construction is the builder.

Cumberland’s CEO Richard Pace says the project should be complete in July of 2018.



