Monster Truck Jam is this weekend at The Q: Meet one of the drivers

NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 10: Bari Musawwir drives Zombie during Monster Jam competition at Bridgestone Arena on January 10, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images, 2016 Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery)

Climb into your trucks and start your engines! The Monster Jam, the live motorsport event, is Saturday and Sunday at Quicken Loans Arena.

There are 4 shows scheduled at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

One of the drivers is Bari Musawwir, who is a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School.

He sat down with WKYC's Jim Donovan to talk about what it is like driving a big rig monster truck and where he is at when it comes to points the drivers earn during a season.

Musawwir is the driver of the "Zombie". You can watch Jim's interview in the player above.

