Mother, son in court regarding missing Parma teen case

CLEVELAND - A Salem, Massachusetts mother and her son appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Friday morning regarding the disappearance of Katarina Bitterman, the Parma, Ohio teenager who went missing and was later found at their home.

Renee M. Hanson, 43, and her son, Michael Julien, 19, appeared before Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Robert McClelland and pleaded not guilty, according to court records. Their bonds were set at $10,000 and both are now free on bond.

Their next scheduled court appearance is a pretrial set for 9 a.m. April 11 before Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joseph D. Russo, according to the court docket. Hanson has retained attorney Michael J. Goldberg, according to the court docket.

Just before 7:30 p.m. March 10, Parma Police Capt. Kevin Riley confirmed that Katarina Bitterman, 17, missing from her St. Augustine Drive home in Parma since March 4, had been found safe in Salem, Massachusetts. She was at the home of Hanson and Julien.

Hanson was charged with interference with custody, inducing panic and two counts of obstructing justice.

Julien was charged with interference with custody and inducing panic. Julien has retained attorney Mitchell J. Yelsky to represent him, according to court records.

