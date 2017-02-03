Murder suspect faces 2nd trial over Youngstown fire that killed 3

(File Photo)

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - Jury selection is beginning for the new trial of a Mahoning County man accused of setting a fire that killed a 10-year-old and her grandparents on the day he was to face trial on allegations of sexually assaulting the girl.



A mistrial was declared last September in Robert Seman Jr.'s murder and arson case in Youngstown.

Prosecutors had argued that a potential juror prematurely concluded Seman is guilty and wrongly discussed details of the case with fellow jurors.



A new jury is being chosen for the second trial attempt in the potential death penalty case. The trial is expected to take weeks.



Prosecutors allege Seman, of Green Township, set the March 2015 fire in Youngstown hours before his scheduled rape trial, while he was free on bond.

He is being retried for the murders of Corinne Gump, 10; William Schmidt, 63; and his wife Judith, 61. Their bodies were found inside the Schmidts' burning Powers Way home March 30, 2015.

He has pleaded not guilty.

