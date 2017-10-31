NASA shows fall colors from space over Great Lakes, northeast United States

A glimpse of this year's fall colors from orbit showed a wave of changing leaves spanning from the Upper Peninsula across New York in an image NASA posted Friday on Instagram.
The satellite image, captured Oct. 20, shows the forests' fall foliage at or just past its peak in those areas, with areas of dull-yellow to red and orange, with some bands of darker green.
A glimpse of this year's fall colors from orbit showed a wave of changing leaves spanning from the Upper Peninsula across New York in an image NASA posted Friday on Instagram. The satellite image, captured Oct. 20, shows the forests' fall foliage at or just past its peak in those areas, with areas of dull-yellow to red and orange, with some bands of darker green.
People venture up high mountain peaks to enjoy the warm colors of the fall leaves. Here’s a view from a bit higher. This Earth satellite image shows the autumn colors as they sweep across the eastern United States and Canada. According to The Foliage Network, fall colors were at or just past their peak in much of upstate New York and the upper peninsula of Michigan the day before this image was captured. As seen in the Adirondack Mountains and Catskill Mountains in New York, peak color comes to high-elevation areas before surrounding lower-elevation areas. Credit: NASA #nasa #space #earth #fall #colors #leaves #autumn #picoftheday #satellite #fallcolors #fallleaves #mountains #newyork #unitedstates #canada #michigan #adirondack #catskill
The Instagram post by Monday morning was approaching 360,000 likes. A higher-resolution image is available for download on NASA's Earth Observatory website.
© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs