NASA shows fall colors from space over Great Lakes, northeast United States

A glimpse of this year's fall colors from orbit showed a wave of changing leaves spanning from the Upper Peninsula across New York in an image NASA posted Friday on Instagram.

The satellite image, captured Oct. 20, shows the forests' fall foliage at or just past its peak in those areas, with areas of dull-yellow to red and orange, with some bands of darker green.

The Instagram post by Monday morning was approaching 360,000 likes. A higher-resolution image is available for download on NASA's Earth Observatory website.

