NASCAR team with Hudson owner set for success

Blake Koch of Kaulig Racing (Photo: Kaulig Racing)

Matt Kaulig grew up around and always had a passion for the sport of auto racing. He took that passion for motorsports, married it with his business acumen and created Kaulig Racing, whose main car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is sponsored by the very company he heads up in Hudson, Ohio -- LeafFilter Gutter Protection.

LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Kaulig Racing, with Blake Koch, driver of the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection car, took the team to a seventh-place finish in last year’s Xfinity Series standings.

RELATED | Hudson's LeafFilter Gutter Protection making noise on NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s season gets underway Sunday (Feb. 26) with the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway.

But before "The Super Bowl of Racing,” the Xfinity Series kicked off its schedule with the Powershares QQQ 300 on Saturday (Feb.25).

Powershares QQQ 300

At the Powershares QQQ 300, NASCAR up-and-comers take the wheel, looking to make a name for themselves as they meet racing’s biggest superstars in the NASCAR XFINITY Series season opener.

Qualifying rounds were held before the race. Kaulig Racing qualified 8th!! Check out Blake Koch's greeting to Northeast Ohio in the video clip below.

(© 2017 WKYC)