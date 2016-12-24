Need last-minute gifts? Here's where to find them

Christmas Eve shopping (Photo: WKYC)

Christmas is just hours away and holiday shoppers are running out of time to buy last-minute gifts.

But luckily for them, some retailers will be open with extended hours until Sunday.

Folks needing to pick up a few extra presents will still have some time to take care of all their holiday needs before the holiday arrives.

Below are holiday hours at major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Kohl's and more.

Kohl's -- open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve (closed Christmas Day)

Select Walgreens -- open 24 hours

Target -- 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve (Closed Christmas Day)

Best Buy -- 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve (Closed Christmas Day)

Walmart -- open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve (Closed Christmas Day)

Toys R Us -- 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve (Closed Christmas Day)