NEORSD: Workers overcome by fumes in east side tunnel

WKYC 1:06 PM. EST January 25, 2017

CLEVELAND - The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District says workers were rescued after they were overcome by fumes in a tunnel they were building near the area of Lakeview Road and Superior Avenue.

NEORSD did not confirm the number of workers who were affected. NEORSD did not say what the fumes were from.

Emergency services were called and they were taken from the site.

They had been working on the Dugway Storage Tunnel; a big sewer tunnel being built to reduce pollution into the environment, according to NEORSD.

