New Moreland Hills restaurant to open soon

Cru Uncorked construction (Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC-TV)

MORELAND HILLS, OHIO - Dreaming of becoming a chef and in need of real-world experience? Well, look no further.

Cru Uncorked, a new restaurant located at the corner of SOM Center Road and Chagrin Boulevard in Moreland Hills, is looking for workers that are serious about the fine dining industry.

Cru Uncorked had an open house this weekend for servers, bussers, lounge servers and dishwashers.

Interviews were from noon to 5 p.m. today (April 1) and Cru Uncorked will also be conducting interviews next Friday and Saturday (April 7-8) at the same time.

Positions will be full-time and Cru Uncorked offers a competitive benefits package.

Cru Uncorked is looking for experienced servers as a part of their opening night.

Once again, if you are looking for real-world experience and looking to grow in the industry, Cru Uncorked has a position for you.

For more information, call (440)525-1476 or email Info@CruUncorked.com

Cru Uncorked interior (Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC-TV)

