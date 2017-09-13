New t-shirt from Fresh Brewed Tees lets Cleveland Indians fans show creativity

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Indians fever is as hot as ever, and a local t-shirt company has a great new concept that allows every one sold to become its own unique piece.

Fresh Brewed Tees owner Tony Madalone stopped by the WKYC Channel 3 studios to join Jim Donovan on Donovan Live! on Wednesday. He brought with him the Cleveland Baseball DIY Mini Mascot T-shirt.

You too can customize your very own baseball mascot, just like the Tribe players have been doing during their extraordinary win streak.

(Photo: Fox Sports Ohio)

WKYC's Monica Robins and Jasmine Monroe competed to see who could design the best mini-mascot t-shirt during Donovan Live! Check out the finished products below!

