New t-shirt from Fresh Brewed Tees lets Cleveland Indians fans show creativity

Tony Madalone from Fresh Brewed Tees joins Jimmy

WKYC 10:00 PM. EDT September 13, 2017

CLEVELAND - Indians fever is as hot as ever, and a local t-shirt company has a great new concept that allows every one sold to become its own unique piece. 

Fresh Brewed Tees owner Tony Madalone stopped by the WKYC Channel 3 studios to join Jim Donovan on Donovan Live! on Wednesday. He brought with him the Cleveland Baseball DIY Mini Mascot T-shirt.

You too can customize your very own baseball mascot, just like the Tribe players have been doing during their extraordinary win streak.

WKYC's Monica Robins and Jasmine Monroe competed to see who could design the best mini-mascot t-shirt during Donovan Live! Check out the finished products below!

