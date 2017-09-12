In the wake of Hurricane Harvey and now Hurricane Irma, WKYC Channel 3 is teaming up with Q104 and working with the Salvation Army to collect, transport, store and distribute supplies to survivors in Texas and Florida.
On Tuesday September 19, we'll will be hosting a local supply collection at Public Square from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. United Van Lines local agent Andrews Moving Company will be on-site to help load and then transport donated supplies to areas in need. Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is donating fuel for the trucks.
We will be collecting brand new cleaning supplies, baby supplies and non-perishable canned goods. Accepted donations include:
- Multiple sizes of diapers, including pull-ups
- Baby wipes
- Baby formula (powder only)
- Baby clothing detergent (powder only)
- Baby lotion
- Baby powder
- Baby bottles
- Bottled water
- Diaper-rash ointment
- Cotton Swabs
- First aid kits
- Gentle baby soap
- Non-perishable baby food
- Non-perishable canned goods
- Sponges
- Paper Towels
- Toilet Bowl Brushes
- Toilet Bowl Plungers
- Brooms
- Mops
- Dish Towels
- Garbage Bags
Due to transportation restrictions, the following items cannot be accepted.
- Aerosol cans
- Ammonia
- Ammunition
- Car batteries
- Charcoal/lighter fluid
- Charged scuba tanks
- Chemistry sets
- Cleaning solvents
- Darkroom chemicals
- Fertilizer
- Fire extinguishers
- Fireworks
- Fuels/oils
- Household batteries
- Kerosene
- Liquid bleach
- Loaded guns
- Matches
- Nail polish/remover
- Paint thinners
- Paints/varnishes
- Pesticides
- Poisons
- Pool chemicals
- Propane tanks
- Rubbing alcohol
- Sterno fuel
- Weed killer
“The support for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts from Northeast Ohio has been overwhelmingly positive,” said WKYC Channel 3 President and General Manager, Micki Byrnes. “I am incredibly proud of our company’s efforts to raise more than $3,000,000 to benefit The American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. We are now proud to partner with The Salvation Army, United Van Lines, Pilot Flying J, Andrews Moving Company, Public Square and Q104 as we continue to serve the greater good.”
“Getting people back into their own homes, schools, and communities is a real measure of success after an emergency on the scale of Hurricane Harvey,” said Major Kent Davis, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Greater Houston. “We’re glad to have found creative partners in TEGNA, Unigroup and Pilot Flying J, in getting the right supplies to those impacted so they can return to a normal life as soon as possible.”
“Our entire organization has been inspired to see the first steps toward recovery in Houston and Beaumont,” said United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit Chief Operating Officer Casey Ellis. “We are pleased to be part of the effort to deliver these supplies and help these communities get reestablished.”
“Fueling the trucks’ journey to deliver supplies to Houston is a privilege,” Pilot Flying J Director of Giving Back Will Haslam said. “With travel centers in Southeast Texas, Houston is among the hometowns where our guests and team members live and work. We are honored to help by partnering with The Salvation Army, United Van Lines and WKYC Channel 3.”
