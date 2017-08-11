10 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Aug. 11-13

Little Italy in Cleveland (Photo: Submitted)

You've made it through another work week and now you deserve a break.

Though the first half of the weekend may see some scattered showers, don't let a little rain keep you confined to your TV.

Here are 10 things to do across Northeast Ohio for the weekend of Aug. 11-13.

Cuyahoga County Fair

What: It's the final weekend for the fair and there's still plenty of fried food to eat. Check out the rodeo and motorcycle thrill show Friday night and don't forget about the fireworks on Saturday. Click here for more info.

Where: Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 19201 East Bagley Road, Berea

When: Friday, 12-11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 12-10 p.m.

Feast of the Assumption

What: Head to Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood to celebrate the Catholic Holy Day to commemorate the Blessed Virgin Mary being taken to heaven. Dine on the patios of Little Italy's best restaurants, take the kids on some carnival rides and test your luck in the church casino. Click here for more info.

Where: Little Italy, Mayfield Road, Cleveland

When: Saturday, 12 p.m.-12 a.m.; Sunday, 12-11 p.m.; Monday 6-11 p.m.; Tuesday 12-11 p.m.

Florida Georgia Line

What: If country music is how you roll, Blossom Music Center will definitely be the place to be when this hit country duo visits Friday night. Rapper Nelly and country singer Chris Lane will also perform. Get your shine on and get tickets here.

Where: Blossom Music Center, 1145 West Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Glenville Community Festival

What: The 39th Glenville Community Festival is a perfect place to hear some music and provide your kids with some free entertainment. R&B artist Force MD will headline a lineup of musical acts of reggae, blues and jazz artists. There will also be a youth boxing championship, parade and Children's World with free activities for kids and a Seniors' World with free lunch for older visitors. Click here for more info.

Where: Sam Miller Park, E. 88th Street and St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland

When: Saturday, 12-8 p.m.; Parade is 9 a.m.-noon

Goodyear Half Marathon and 10K

What: More than 2,000 participants will run the second leg of the Akron Marathon Race Series at Goodyear Headquarters Saturday. The race course entails Goodyear's test track and skywalk. Click here for more info.

Where: Goodyear Headquarters, 394 South Seiberling Street, Akron

When: Saturday, 5-11 a.m.

Indie Gathering International Film Festival

What: Filmmakers from a global scale gather for this film fest every August. See some films, sit in on a seminar and check out the drive-in theater. Click here for more info.

Where: Clarion Inn, 6625 Dean Memorial Parkway, Hudson

When: Thursday-Sunday, various times

National Hamburger Festival

What: There's only one, true National Hamburger Festival and it's right here in Akron, Ohio. There will plenty of music, live entertainment and contests to keep you busy as you sample burgers from a handful of local joints, including the fest's founding fathers, Menches Bros. Admission is $5. Click here for more info.

Where: Lock 3 Park, 200 South Main St., Akron

When: Saturday, 12-11 p.m.; Sunday, 12-7 p.m.

North Ridgeville Corn Festival

What: It's the second weekend of August, meaning it's Corn Fest time. Enjoy free live entertainment, fill up in the corn eating contest and watch the parade to celebrate the festival's 42nd year. There are also fireworks, a car show and the presentation of the Golden Kernel Award. Admission is free. Click here for more info.

Where: South Central Park, Pop Schultz Lane, North Ridgeville

When: Friday, 6-11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

Perseid Meteor Shower

What: Turn to the skies for some late-night entertainment as the Perseids arrive. Space.com says the peak time to view the shower will be Friday and Saturday. You won't need any special equipment, just a dark sky. The Lake Erie Nature and Science Center is inviting families to watch at Huntington Beach at 9 p.m. They're also having a planetarium presentation. Click here for more info.

Where: Lake Erie Nature and Science Center, 28728 Wolf Road, Bay Village

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

The Real Black Friday

What: The Real Black Friday aims to turn a spotlight on local black-owned and operated businesses. This community event provides exposure to those businesses. There will also be live entertainment, food trucks and activities for kids. Click here for more info.

Where: Edgewater Park, Cleveland

When: Sunday, 3-7 p.m.

