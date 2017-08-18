10 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Aug. 18-20

(Photo: NicoElNino, Nicolas Herrbach)

We don't want to say summer is winding down, but we're more than halfway through August.

Pools will soon be closing after Labor Day weekend, so you may want to get some swim time in. Once you do that, take a look at our list of other events happening across the area this weekend.

Burning River Fest

What: Head to Whiskey Island to celebrate eco-consciousness with music, beer and water conservancy. Electronic musician Robert DeLong will be the headlining performer and local food trucks will be there to feed you.

Where: Whiskey Island, 2800 Whiskey Island, Cleveland

When: Aug. 18-19

Coldplay

What: Coldplay's "A Head Full of Dreams" Tour comes to town Saturday with guest performers AlunaGeorge and Izzy Bizu.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, 1 Center Court, Cleveland

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Did Someone Say Rosé?

What: Sommelier Stephanie Pack of Red Restaurant Group will introduce you to her favorite summer rosés as this tasting event.

Where: Moxie, 3355 Richmond Road, Beachwood

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Flats Festival of the Arts

What: The second annual Flats Festival of the Arts is a free way to see artwork from national and local artists. Hang out along the waterfront while you get inspired by paintings, ceramics, photography and more.

Where: 1055 Old River Road, Cleveland

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Motown the Musical

What: See the Broadway production of Motown the Musical before it departs after the weekend. It features all the classics from legends like Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and the Jackson 5 as you learn the stories behind the hits.

Where: State Theater, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

When: Aug. 18-20

Peaches-N-Bourbon Ice Cream Float Weekend

What: Hosted by Lilly's Handmade Chocolates, this event features bourbon and ice cream. Enough said. The store is offering cream soda with Makers Mark bourbon and house-made white chocolate peach jam swirl ice cream.

Where: Lilly's Handmade Chocolates, 761 Starkweather Ave., Cleveland

When: Aug. 18-19

Puerto Rican Parade

What: The 49th annual Puerto Rican Parade will be full of culture and color. Show off your pride!

Where: Begins at Clark Avenue and W. 53rd Street

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Stellar Eclipse Weekend

What: Get ready for Monday's solar eclipse by hanging out at the Great Lakes Science Center. The center has a lineup of events all weekend, including a 3-D printers and various workshops. You can also watch the eclipse there Monday.

Where: Great Lakes Science Center, 601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland

When: All weekend

Weapons of Mass Creation

What: Weapons of Mass Creation is an art, design and music conference that draws creative minds from across the world. It's a chance to network, learn and show off their creations.

Where: 13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood

When: Friday, 7:45 p.m. to Sunday, 5 p.m.

Whiskey Island Paddlefest

What: Get out and get active while you can, before the cold weather comes. Grab your paddleboard and get over to Whiskey Island, where you can paddleboard with friends or get competitive in a kayak race.

Where: Whiskey Island, 2800 Whiskey Island, Cleveland

When: Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

