10 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: July 7-9

Independence Day may have come and gone, but from the ballpark to the harbor, there are still plenty of fun places to be this weekend.

Check them out!

Indians baseball

What: Come cheer on the first place Tribe as they take on their division rival Detroit Tigers in the final series before the All-Star break.

Where: Progressive Field in Downtown Cleveland

When: July 7-9

Akron Rubberducks Major League night

What: Fan of the movie Major League can see the Ducks take on the Altoona Curve and enjoy some post game fireworks. In addition, the first one thousand fans in attendance will receive a Low Brown "Bobble-'stache."

Where: Canal Park in Akron

When: July 8

What: A chance to see and even sail on some of the nicest ships known to man. Also a chance to view and purchase gallery-quality artwork.

Where: 420 Water St. in Fairport Harbor

When: July 7-9

Lebanese Food & Music Festival

What: Come enjoy a day of fun and learn about Lebanese culture with food, music, and children's activities.

Where: 2300 W Ridgewood Drive in Parma

When: July 8-9

What: Come enjoy a fun time down on the farm with tasty food, ice-cold beer, and plenty of music and activities the whole family will enjoy.

Where: 8800 Euclid Chardon Road in Kirtland

When: July 7-8

What: Comedian Mark Normand on several programs such as The Tonight Show. Come see his talents for yourself.

Where: Hilarities 4th Street Theater at 2035 East 4th St. in Cleveland

When: July 6-8

What: Experience first-hand what has been called "perhaps the most important station along the whole line of the Underground Railway."

Where: First Church in Oberlin United Church of Christ at 106 N Main St. in Oberlin

When: July 8

What: Sponsored by Melt Bar & Grilled, this is one of the biggest street parties of the year, featuring a 5K race, a beer garden, live music, and so much more.

Where: 14701 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood

When: July 8

What: Tickets are still available for the "Caution: Party!" train on Saturday (a night of adult fun and humor), as well as the "Emerging Brews" train on Sunday (a chance to sample Sibling Revelry Brewing Company's new beers).

Where: Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Independence

When: July 8-9

What: Come see this Elton John tribute band perform some of the legendary singer's greatest hits in the west bank of the Flats.

Where: Music Box Supper Club at 1148 Main Ave. in Cleveland

When: July 8

