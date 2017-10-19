10 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Oct. 20-22

(Photo: Scott Barbour, 2017 Getty Images)

WKYC's weather team says cold air is coming, so this weekend may be one of your last chances to get outdoors while the 70 degree weather is still here.

From an oyster festival in The Flats to a Sweetest Day dinner cruise and a puppy costume parade, there are plenty of things to do this weekend.

12 Hours of Terror

What: Movie buffs gather at the annual 12 Hours of Terror all-night movie marathon each year. The 18+ event begins at 8 p.m. and features horror classics, like "Freddy vs. Jason" and "Pet Sematary" all night. Click here for tickets.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 1360 W. 65th St., Cleveland

When: Saturday 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Cedar Fairmount Fall Fest

What: The Cedar Fairmount Fall Fest celebrates the area's newly renovated streetscape with free activities for kids, arts and crafts and plenty of food. Get more info here.

Where: 2460 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Heights

When: Saturday at noon

Factory of Terror

What: Canton's Factory of Terror is one of the area's most popular haunted houses. The site entails five full-length attractions. Combined, they make for more than a mile of screams and horror. Click here for more info -- if you dare.

Where: 4125 Mahoning Road NE, Canton

When: Thursday through Sunday

Fall Out Boy

What: If you're ready to Dance Dance like Uma Thurman, check out rock band Fall Out Boy at The Q. Click here for tickets.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

When: Friday 7 p.m.

Halloween Bar Crawl

What: Head to downtown Cleveland for the Halloween Bar Crawl. You'll receive a t-shirt but you'll of course want to wear your best costume. Get more info here.

Where: Registration at Velvet Dog

When: Friday 8 p.m.

Trick or Treat Street

What: If you're looking for a safe, non-spooky place to take your kids, head to the I-X Center. Kids can trick-or-treat at themed candy stations, watch magic shows and jump on amusement rides. Click here for more info.

Where: I-X Center

When: Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shuck Yeah

What: Cleveland Scene's Shuck Yeah oyster fest is a great way to indulge in some seafood and craft cocktails. Hosted at AlleyCat, the event also features food from other Cleveland staples like Chinato and Parallax. There will also be live music and one of Cleveland's best views of the river. Learn more here.

Where: AlleyCat, 1056 Old River Road, Cleveland

When: Saturday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Spooky Pooch Parade

What: Get your pup all dressed up at Lakewood's Spooky Pooch Parade. Though you'll be attending for the dogs, there will also be vendors, games and entertainment. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes as you strutt your mutt. Click here for more.

Where: Downtown Lakewood

When: Saturday 2 p.m.

Sweetest Day Dinner Cruise

What: Sweetest Day may not be a national holiday, but Midwesterners still celebrate it with roses and champagne. You can also celebrate by setting sail on the Nautica Queen's dinner cruise. Click here for more info.

Where: Nautica Queen, 1153 Main Ave., Cleveland

When: Saturday 6:30 p.m.

Waitress

What: "Waitress" the Musical comes to Playhouse Square as part of an all-female team featuring music by Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles. The musical tells the story of a waitress and pie maker who enters a baking contest for a shot at a new life. Click here for tickets.

Where: Connor Palace

When: Oct. 17-Nov. 5

© 2017 WKYC-TV