10 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Oct. 6-8

For some reason, the fall weather still hasn't decided to show across Northeast Ohio.

That's OK with us, especially since there's plenty to do outdoors this weekend. From Bacon Fest to Wine Fest, here are 10 things to do across the area.

Bacon Fest

What: The name speaks for itself and should probably be enough to entice you, but if you're still unsure, know that 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Hunger Network, which fights local hunger. Bacon Fest is free to the public and includes live entertainment, beer and cocktails. Click here to learn more.

Where: Flats East Bank

When: Saturday 12-10 p.m.

Bloodview

What: If you're seeking some scares, check out the Bloodview haunted house in Broadview Heights. First, you'll step into the Gore House before navigating the Haunted Trail and BabyDoll Island. You'll end up on the cemetery path and Post Apoch Trail before finally entering the Main House. Click here for more info... if you dare.

Where: 1010 Towpath Trail, Broadview Heights

When: Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday 8-10 p.m.

Chagrin Documentary Film Fest

What: The eighth annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival features 80 entries of inspired filmmakers. There are also lunch and tea events, panel discussions and a chance to explore the businesses and restaurants of Chagrin Falls. Find more info here.

Where: Various venues, Chagrin Falls

When: Oct. 4-8

Cleveland Monsters

What: The Monsters kick off their season Saturday night with Rockford. The first 10,000 fans will receive a magnet schedule and car magnet. Tickets start at $10. Get more info here.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, 1 Center Court, Cleveland

When: Saturday 7 p.m.

FireFish Festival

What: Lorain's third annual FireFish Festival takes over downtown Lorain to celebrate the senses. See dramatic art installations and galleries as you check out the live entertainment and food trucks. Click here for more info.

Where: Broadway Avenue, Downtown Lorain

When: Friday and Saturday

Kid Cudi

What: Cleveland rapper Kid Cudi spent some time in rehab after battling depression, but released an album late last year. As a result, the "Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin'" Tour comes to the Wolstein Center, where Cudi will likely perform "Surfin'" from the new album, as well as fan favorites like "Memories."

Where: Wolstein Center, 2000 Prospect Ave.

When: Saturday 9 p.m.

Pod Tours America

What: The voices behind the hit podcast "Pod Save America" come to Playhouse Square to talk media, politics and of course, the Trump presidency. Click here to learn more.

Where: Ohio Theatre

When: Sunday 7:30 p.m.

Put-In-Bay Wine Festival

What: Put-In-Bay's wineries are a huge attraction and this weekend celebrates their hard work in creating some fine wines. Sample hundreds of foreign and domestic wines while you stroll the downtown area. Learn more here.

Where: Put-In-Bay Winery, 392 Bayview Drive

When: Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ramon Rivas

What: Ramon Rivas is a Cleveland native en route to comedic stardom. He's the founder of Cleveland's annual Accidental Comedy Fest and has been on Comedy Central, MTV and Viceland. He recently made his acting debut in an episode of Comedy Central's "Broad City." Click here to learn more.

Where: Hard Rock Rocksino, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield

When: Friday and Saturday 7 and 9:30 p.m.

WWE

What: WWE returns to Canton for Smackdown Live featuring Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair and Shinsuke Nakamura. Click here for more info.

Where: Canton Civic Center, 1101 Market Ave. N, Canton

When: Saturday 7:30 p.m.

