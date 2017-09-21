10 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Sept. 22-24

(Photo: Click_and_Photo)

It's the first weekend of fall but the weather hasn't quite caught up.

From apple picking to a scary schoolhouse, there are plenty of ways to get out and celebrate the new season.

The forecast is looking sunny in the high 80s, so if you've already put the cover on your pool, here are 10 other options to enjoy the weather and your weekend.

Art Walk

What: The Euclid Art Walk celebrates downtown Euclid and the city's efforts toward revitalizing the area. There will be performances by hip hop artists and jazz bands, as well as a beer garden and art activities, as well as a farmer's market and photography contest. Click here to learn more.

Where: Triangle Park, Euclid

When: Friday, 6-11 p.m.

Bikes N' Brew

What: Ride your bike and drink beer as you tour Cleveland's neighborhoods. There are 20, 40 and 60 mile leg routes to suit all riders and you'll get a passport to mark each brewery you visit. You'll get a sample from each brewery and some post-ride food. Click here to learn more.

Where: Forest City Brewing, 2135 Columbus Road, Cleveland

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greater Cleveland Urban Film Fest

What: Local and national filmmakers will show off their talents at the sixth annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival. Beyond the films on display, there will also be networking and panel discussions aiming to share African-American culture in Cleveland and beyond. Click here to learn more.

Where: Shaker Cinemas, 13116 Shaker Square, Shaker Heights

When: Sept. 21 through Sept. 29, various times

Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory

What: Scare season is upon us and Akron's Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory opens its doors to fright victims Friday. If you thought your high school was scary, take a walk through the schoolhouse's library -- just watch out for the librarian. If you decide to test the laboratory, beware of the deranged doctor and the virus he has spread. Click here to learn more.

Where: 1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron

When: Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight

Ingenuity Fest

What: Art and design meet technology at this interactive festival, where you can see cool and unique displays utilizing engineering and creativity. Click here to learn more.

Where: 5401 Hamilton Ave., Cleveland

When: Friday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday noon to 1 a.m., Sunday 12-5 p.m.

Johnny Appleseed Festival

What: Mapleside Farm's 44th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival celebrates its namesake's 243rd birthday. The free event features entertainment, crafts and plenty of food options. You can also check out the farm's Pumpkin Village and corn maze. Click here to learn more.

Where: Mapleside Farms, 294 Pearl Road, Brunswick

When: Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ohio City Street Fest

What: Eat, shop and play in one of Cleveland's favorite neighborhoods. The free fest celebrates the neighborhood's vendors and shops with entertainment including art programs and entertainment. Click here for more info.

Where: W. 25th Street, Cleveland

When: Sunday 12-8 p.m.

Tequila Fest

What: The name speaks for itself. Downtown Willoughby's Tequila Fest gives you a chance to sample different tequilas at more than 10 of downtown Willoughby's bars and restaurants. Admission gets you 12 sample tickets and a souvenir shirt. There will also be live music and taco specials. Click here for more info.

Where: Downtown Willoughby

When: Sunday, 3 p.m.

Wizard of Oz Fest

What: You definitely won't be in Kansas anymore at this festival, which celebrates the iconic movie. Dress up like Dorothy or other favorite characters for the look-alike contests, show off your artistry at one of the canvas paint parties, or test your knowledge in the game show. Click here for more info.

Where: Longwood Park, 1566 E. Aurora Road, Macedonia

When: Friday 3-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p..m, Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

World Gorilla Day

What: Celebrate World Gorilla Day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, where you can learn all about gorillas and meet the gorilla exhibit keepers. There will be crafts and games to raise awareness to protecting the world's gorillas, as well as a video introduction to the zoo's two new gorillas, Fredrika and Kebi Moya. Click here to learn more.

Where: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland

When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

