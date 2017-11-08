2 Richland County deaths suspected to be carbon monoxide poisoning

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - Two people found dead Wednesday morning at their 2551 Touby Road residence, the apparent victims of carbon monoxide poisoning, have been identified.

The victims were identified as Cody Keller, 29, and Megan Keller, 34, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.

Bob Ball, an investigator for the coroner's office, said the husband and wife did not report to work Wednesday and the Richland County Sheriff's Office and Washington Township squad were called to the residence for a well-being check. Officials found the two individuals deceased.

"There's still very, very strong readings in the house," Ball said. "It's very sad."

Family members stood on the front lawn hugging each other as the coroner, deputies and firefighters conducted their investigations.

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when carbon monoxide builds up in a person's bloodstream. When too much carbon monoxide is in the air, the body replaces the oxygen in red blood cells with carbon monoxide. This can lead to serious tissue damage, or even death, according to Mayoclinic.com

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas produced by burning gas, wood, propane, charcoal or other fuel. Improperly ventilated appliances and engines, particularly in a tightly sealed or enclosed space, may allow carbon monoxide to accumulate to dangerous levels.

Their bodies will be sent for autopsies to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office, Ball said.

