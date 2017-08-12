2 hurt after World War II-era plane crashes in Ashland County

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

Two people were injured after the plane they were flying in crash-landed at Ashland County Airport.

According to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office, the plane was a 1943 North American SNJ 4 used by the U.S. Navy during World War II. It was flying in from Wadsworth the airport's Veterans Appreciation Day festivities.

Shortly after landing, the plane wobbled on the runway before gliding along the median for a few hundred feet. The nose of the aircraft then hit the ground, causing it to flip over. The accident occurred just after 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

The pilot and a passenger (a family member according to an event official) were taken to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the sheriff's office.

