2 killed, 6 injured in SUV crash in Wayne County

Two people are dead and half a dozen more have been injured after an SUV went off the road Friday night in Wayne County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Kristine Hutchison of Wooster was driving her 2002 Mercury Mountaineer through Wayne Township with a load of seven passengers. Just after 9:45 p.m., Hutchison drove off the left side of Friendsville Road near E Hutton Road, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Hutchison and one passenger, 16-year-old Alex Collett of Creston, were killed in the crash. Three other teenagers received "incapacitating injuries" and were transported to Akron Children's Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time:

Lindsey Laney, 15, West Salem

Kayleigh Cabell, 15 Sterling

Kayla Edwards, 16, Wooster

In addition, the three remaining passengers sustained "non-incapacitating injuries":

Brian Fishburn, 18, Wooster

Tyson Woodruff, 13, Wooster

Lucille Edwards, 36, Wooster

Authorities say none of the passengers except for Hutchison and Edwards were wearing seatbelts when the accident occurred. Of the six who were not, three were ejected from the vehicle, including Alex Collett.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

