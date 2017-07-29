83-year-old woman killed in Wayne County crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol (Photo: WKYC)

CLINTON TWP. - An elderly woman from Shreve, Ohio was killed in a two car crash in Clinton Twp. Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 83-year-old Jane Leedy was driving south on S Elyria Road when she approached the stop sign at the State Route 226 intersection around 2:30 p.m.. After stopping at the sign, Leedy proceeded to drive forward but was then struck by a Honda CR-V going west on 226. There was no stop sign for the Honda.

Leedy's Chrysler Sebring was hit on the driver's side door. She was taken to Wooster Community Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver who hit Leedy, 76-year-old Polly Barnes of Wooster, and her two passengers sustained only minor injuries in the accident.

