Coroner: Warren woman in triple fatal shooting killed herself

WARREN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio county coroner says one of the three people fatally shot in a car last week killed herself and one of the deaths is a homicide.



The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports Trumbull County Coroner Humphrey Germaniuk has ruled 37-year-old Brandy Joseph died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Aug. 3 in Warren. Germaniuk says 24-year-old De'Vonte West's death was a homicide and that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.



Both were pronounced dead at the scene after being found shot inside a car that had crashed into a home.



No cause-of-death ruling has been made yet for 18-year-old Ju'Wantae Harbin, who died at a hospital.



Authorities haven't said what might have happened. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots inside the car.

