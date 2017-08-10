It's been another great summer in Northeast Ohio, but sadly, fall is just around the corner.
With summer set to end in about a month and a half, time is running out to enjoy some of the areas greatest seasonal activities. Here are 10 places everyone should try to go before summer's over.
The Flats
There's nothing better than a night out with friends, and the Flats have plenty of spots where you can do just that.
Edgewater Beach
The very definition of summer: A nice warm day at the beach. At Edgewater, you can also check out the new beach house.
Indians game
If you haven't enjoyed a game at Progressive Field yet this summer, what are you waiting for? The Tribe is still in first place, with plenty of exciting home dates still on the schedule
Put-in-Bay
Boats, beaches, stores, restaurants: The "Key West of the North" has a little something for everyone.
Local concerts
Whether it's a big name like Lady Gaga (who will be at the Q this month) or a more local show like Lorain's Rockin' on the River, there's definitely a musical act that will fit your tastes.
Margaritaville
One of Cleveland's newest attractions will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the famous Jimmy Buffet song.
Feast of the Assumption
The annual Catholic celebration (taking place Aug. 12-15) brings a bevy of good food and good times to Little Italy.
Cedar Point Shores
This year marks the first for Cedar Point's new water park. Why not head up to Sandusky and enjoy the pools and water slides?
Zoo
Lions and tigers and bears? You'll see them all and many more during an afternoon at the local Cleveland and Akron zoos.
West Side Market
Not only can you walk around and enjoy good treats, but Cuyahoga County residents get in for free on Mondays.
