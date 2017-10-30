'It's time to come home': Missing Mansfield woman's mom, husband plead for answers

Holly Crider

DANVILLE — Mother Lisa Martin and husband Jason Crider just want Holly Crider to come home.

Holly, a 38-year-old Mansfield resident and mother of three, was reported missing by her husband on March 30, and there have been no significant clues to her whereabouts in the last seven months.

"I just want her to come home," Martin said. "I would do anything to have her home again, just hear her voice. At least if she's not alive to get her a decent place to lay. She has that right."

Martin estimated her daughter moved into the Allison Avenue apartment complex around October 2016.

Jason said there was a fire in Holly's first apartment within her first month of living there, so she moved into a different apartment in the same complex.

Jason, who lives in Butler and works in construction, called Martin on March 29 — Martin's birthday — to say he couldn't get in touch with his wife.

"My worst enemy, I wouldn't want it to happen to," Martin said. "Your gut hurts. Makes you sick."

Jason was trying to get the electric service turned over in his name, and he needed Holly to approve the company doing so, but he couldn't reach her.

Jason waited until the next day to report his wife missing. She'd left for short spells before, and he thought she could have done it again.

But this time was different. Jason hadn't seen his wife since mid-March, and no one could reach her by phone.

Holly was last seen in her apartment at 531 Allison Avenue.

No one's seen her since.

Who is Holly?

Holly grew up across central Ohio, earning good grades in school but growing bored easily, as her mother often taught her at home.

"The older she got, the more she just wanted to go where the fun was," Martin said. "Her friends was the ones where she could have fun with. That's all she wanted."

Martin, who's worked at Mansfield Plumbing for 28 years, said she and her daughter were close, talking on the phone often.

On the phone, Holly would always say, "Hi mom, I love you" in a sing-song voice, Martin said, something that showed her personality.

"Her personality was so sweet," she said. "She just had that special personality that she could almost talk anybody into doing anything."

Jason said his wife is spontaneous yet caring and fun-loving, making him stop to help drivers pulled over with flat tires or pull over while driving to get out and dance with her.

The couple met through family friends as teenagers. Oct. 2 marked the couple's 19-year wedding anniversary.

Jason said he and Holly, who eventually settled in Butler to raise their three children, are best friends who talked on the phone often.

"We were pretty close," he said. "To the point to where we knew what each other was thinking."

Jason said he and his wife made a pact when they were younger — if they were ever not together, they'd both look up at the moon.

"'Talk to it, and maybe I'll be talking at the same time,'" Jason said Holly told him. "So I do that."

What happened to Holly?

Jason said Holly's health began to decline after a June 2012 crash while coming home from her third-shift job at Jeld-Wen in Mount Vernon, a position she enjoyed. She was hit by a drunk driver.

"She was perfectly fine until that happened," he said. "But then her health deteriorated, and oxygen came, and she eventually had to just call it quits. And then things got, you know, stressful."

Martin, who lives in a Knox County farmhouse, said although Holly's health was poor and she needed a lung transplant, her doctors never told her she only had months to live.

Martin also said although her daughter brought her oxygen with her everywhere she went, Holly often went without it, like during car rides, walks around the farm or while at home.

Holly's grandfather, Lloyd Martin, took her to several of her doctor's appointments until his death two days before her Dec. 15 birthday.

Martin said her father promised Holly a spot in the family's plot in a local cemetery, something Holly asked for from her grandfather after Holly told him, "I know I'm not gonna live that much longer," Martin said.

"She has a place," Martin said. "When she comes home — and she will come home — but when she comes home, either way, at least she has burial."

Jason said Holly began to talk about dying in the year to year-and-a-half before she went missing.

"She always said, 'If anything ever happens to me, I know you would take care of our kids,'" he said.

But Jason said Holly was not suicidal.

"That's not Holly," he said.

And Jason said although drug use could have contributed to Holly's disappearance, he doesn't think it's likely.

"The kids' birthdays, you know, all that stuff has passed... no call, no nothing," he said. "Holly would have called. She was a good mom."

Martin doesn't think her daughter overdosed, either.

"I think she's smarter than that," she said. "She had plans to get out, go away."

Martin thinks Holly met foul play.

"I don't think she's here because she couldn't stand to be without talking to her kids, at least every other day," she said. "She couldn't handle it. She had to call."

How to help find Holly

Martin said she's offering a "substantial" cash reward for any information that leads to her daughter's discovery.

Martin said if Holly is out there and comes home, she'll give her the money.

"I just want her to come home, just wherever she's at," Martin said. "Holly, it's time to come home."

Martin asked Holly to call her grandparents' house phone, a number she knows by heart.

"I will come get her no matter what time of day or night," she said.

Jason said he's at a loss when it comes to what to do. He said he's checked every place he can think of that Holly might be.

He encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

"Somebody's gotta know something. Somebody had to have seen something. I just wish somebody would come forward," Jason said. "My kids, they want to know where their mom is. I want to know where Holly is."

Detective Rich Miller, who's investigating Holly's disappearance, said the department recently received information she may have traveled to "places in the country" somewhere in Ohio before she went missing.

Miller said several locations have been checked, and the department is checking other possible locations that fit the description.

Miller described the location as "a place that she had an occasion to be at."

"We're diligently looking into a couple of newer tips that came in," Miller said Thursday.

Martin said she knows her daughter didn't travel, and Jason agreed, calling the traveling theory "a bunch of baloney."

Miller also said none of Holly's medications or new oxygen tanks have been picked up, with all of her oxygen tanks returned to the company shortly after she was reported missing.

The company, which serves the Mansfield and Newark areas only, has not received any new requests for service.

Miller said there is one person of interest, believed to be the last person to see Holly before she went missing.

Police have no suspects in Holly's disappearance.

Holly, who police reported is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, could be traveling to the Newark area, according to police.

Martin said Holly is 5 feet 5 inches and weighed 185 pounds, although she lost a lot of weight when she stopped taking her medication.

Martin said her daughter also wore glasses and had a tattoo of a Grateful Dead blue bear on her wrist and a nickel-sized brown birthmark on the inside of her left foot between the arch and ankle.

Anyone with information about Holly's current whereabouts is asked to call the Mansfield Police Department at 419-522-1234 or Miller at 419-755-9758. Tips can be reported anonymously.

