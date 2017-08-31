Jury finds Northeast Ohio man guilty of murder in boy's death

gavel (Photo: Thinkstock)

WARREN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has been convicted of murder and other charges for the 2015 death of a 3-year-old boy he was babysitting.



The Warren Tribune-Chronicle reports a jury in Trumbull County deliberated about an hour before finding 44-year-old Arthur Harper guilty after a three-day trial. Sentencing is Sept. 25.



Prosecutors say Harper killed Russell Cottrill in November 2015 when he was living with the boy and his mother in Warren. Harper called 911 to say the boy was unresponsive after falling out of bed.



Harper told police he injured Russell when he used a professional wrestling move called a "piledriver" on him.



A medical examiner said the boy received a severe blow to the top of his skull that caused bleeding and nerve damage.



Harper's attorney wasn't immediately available Thursday.

