Local team of U.S. Marshals receives two prestigious awards in Washington D.C.

(Photo: U.S. Marshals Service, Northern District of Ohio)

The Northern District of Ohio's United States Marshals team is being commended for its service, receiving two prestigious national awards during a ceremony in Washington D.C.

At the 36th Director's Honorary Awards Ceremony held on Wednesday at the Department of Justice building, the district received both the Distinguished District Award and the Outstanding Task Force Award. The former recognizes the Northern District as the best out of the 94 U.S. Marshals Service districts throughout the country.

In addition, the Outstanding Task Force Award specifically targeted the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, which officials say has arrested more than 40,000 fugitives for various violent crimes since its creation in 2003.

“These are outstanding honors and well deserved recognition for the dedicated men and women who make up our district and for all of the officers and leaders who contribute to the great success of our Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force," Marshal Peter Elliot said in a statement. "I am extremely proud of all our Deputies, Administrative Personnel and Task Force partners who have earned these highest honors."

The Northern District of Ohio has offices in Cleveland, Akron, Youngstown, and Toledo.

© 2017 WKYC-TV