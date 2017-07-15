Man arrested after body found in trunk of car in Mansfield

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Dept.)

MANSFIELD - A man has been arrested after Mansfield police discovered a woman's corpse in the trunk of a car early Saturday morning.

The body has not yet been positively identified, but authorities believe it is that of a missing woman from Cedar Hill, TX. The body was found in her car.

The Mansfield Division of Police received a call from the Cedar Hill Police Dept. just after midnight this morning, asking them to check a local home for the woman. When officers arrived at the residence on Woodridge Dr., the woman's vehicle was parked out front.

Dequalan Harris, who was at the home, told police he had not seen the woman since Thursday, when he picked a child up from her in Texas. After being told Cedar Hill Police wanted him detained, Harris fought with officers and tried to run away. He was later tased and taken into custody after a short chase.

The body was eventually discovered as authorities investigated the vehicle. It is currently at the Richland County Coroner's Office.

The woman's name has not been released at this time. Harris has thus far only been charged with Obstructing Official Business, Resisting Arrest, and Abuse of a Corpse.

An investigation, being conducted by both the Mansfield and Cedar Hill forces, is ongoing.

