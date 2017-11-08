Mansfield-area couple may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning

Megan Keller, 34, and her husband Cody, 29, were last seen Tuesday night feeding their cows at their home in Washington Township near Mansfield.

But on Wednesday morning, they did not show up for work and did not call.

Megan was a safety administrative supervisor with the Wooster Police Department, while Cody worked at Gorman Rupp, a manufacturing company.

Just before 9:00 a.m., police did a welfare check at their home on Touby Road, where they found the couple dead in the living room.

Their dog had died too.

Those who knew the Kellers say they had recently installed a new coal burner and were worried it might malfunction and cause high levels of carbon monoxide.

Investigators tell WKYC Channel 3 News that may have happened.

Police say CO levels were at 4000 parts per million when they entered. The fumes were so strong, they had to air-out the home before they could even enter.

The Wooster Police Department issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of our friend Megan Keller. Megan was the Safety Administrative Supervisor of the Wooster Police Department since 2012. She was hired in 2006 as a Clerical Specialist before being promoted to the Supervisory position. Megan was the evidence custodian of the Wooster Police Department and an integral part of the daily operations of the agency. She was a hard worker and always made sure things were done right. Her smile, laugh and thoughtfulness will be greatly missed by those who knew her best."

The coroner will make a final determination on what happened. The family has asked for privacy.

