Mayor of Put-in-Bay denies wrongdoing following village hall search

Put-in-Bay (Photo: Lake Erie Shores & Islands)

PUT-IN-BAY (AP) - The mayor of an Ohio island is denying wrongdoing following an investigation of village hall.



Bernard McCann, mayor of Put-in-Bay in Lake Erie, said through a lawyer Friday that he awaits the truth.



Attorney Amanda Andrews said in a statement reported by The Blade that McCann and a business partner have made Put-in-Bay the tourist capital of Ohio while providing jobs for residents and tax income for the county.



Investigators on Thursday searched the police department, village hall and several other addresses on the island.



The state Attorney General's office said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio Ethics Commission were conducting a joint investigation.



Other addresses that were searched included a hotel, a lawyer's office and an express ferry business.

