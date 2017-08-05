Northeast Ohio Boy Scout leader killed in car crash

(Photo: WKYC)

GUSTAVUS TWP. - A 60-year-old Northeast Ohio man was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning as he and his wife were driving a Boy Scout troop up to Canada for a camping trip.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, James Potjunas of Vienna, Ohio, was driving his GMC Suburban north on State Route 11 when the right rear tire failed. The vehicle then slid off the left side of the road and flipped over in the median.

Potjunas was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife Sandra and five members of the scout troop suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a Youngstown Hospital.

James Portjunas has been the leader of Boy Scout Troop 101 in Trumbull County. The troop released a statement on his death via their Facebook page.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, although they have stated alcohol and speed played no factor.

