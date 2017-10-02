Northeast Ohioans describe deadly Las Vegas shooting scene

People take cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - More than 22,000 people congregated outside Mandalay Bay Resort for a Jason Aldean concert Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on the crowd from his hotel room.

Several Northeast Ohioans were in Las Vegas at the time and some are telling their stories from the concert scene.

Emily Rose, a Medina native, has attended the Route 91 Harvest Fest for four straight years. She attends the event with friends, including one who has Multiple Sclerosis and uses a wheelchair.

"We pulled her out of the wheelchair, threw her to the ground and dragged her to the back side of the stage, sort of, that they have this ADA set up on. We were nuzzled against that and people were just diving there, looking for protection," Rose recalled.

She also said she could hear the bullets ricocheting off the stage structure.

At one point, a young girl ran toward them screaming she had been shot.

"We grabbed her and pulled her down to the ground because there was still gunshots going on. My one friend actually took off her shirt and wrapped the wound so we could get her out of there," Rose said.

Angella Rose, of Akron, was also at the concert.

She shared several videos from the scene to her Facebook page.

Russell Bleck, a Mentor native, told the Today Show the shooter was "relentless."

Bleck also posted video from the scene as he hid inside a VIP tent.





© 2017 WKYC-TV