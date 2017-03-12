Ohio town selling alcohol for first time in decades

POLAND, Ohio -- An Ohio village is selling alcohol for the first time in decades after voters cast ballots to end the municipality's dry status.

The change in Poland in northeast Ohio was pushed by convenience store owners Dori and Daniel Rai who moved to the area from Canada last year.

The Vindicator reports (http://bit.ly/2mTwv6o) the store began selling beer and wine last month.

The owners said they were told it would be impossible to get a license approved for the dry town but they persevered.

The village in suburban Youngstown was the hometown of the late congressman James Traficant.

