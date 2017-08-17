Kids to 'roll' through Rock Hall Half Marathon

(Photo: Unlimited Stride)

CLEVELAND - The city that rocks is also the city that runs this weekend, with the third annual Rock Hall Half Marathon in downtown Cleveland. And thanks to some runners who are seeing the possible, several special kids are getting a road race experience they won't forget.

Veronica Phillips founded Unlimited Strides 5k with Kids, a program pairing kids from Youth Challenge with running partners that push or assist them, cover the costs and run anonymously so the kids get all the glory – shirts and medals included.

This year, the group's second outing, they'll participate in the Rock Hall Half Marathon and Rock City 5k.

"Cleveland has such a strong running community, some of the most amazing people. And I started talking to some running buddies, and wanted to get a feel of who would want to get involved with me, and everyone wanted to," said Phillips, "It's amazing. We actually had more runners than children."

Father-daughter duo Dan and Courtney Boyle of Seven Hills have shared their story worldwide, after convincing Disney to abandon its "no wheelchairs in races policy,” back in 2015. They'll be there Sunday.

"I can’t push everybody, so it’s really awesome to find out that there’s a group that wants to push everybody. For us, it was a no brainer," said Dan Boyle. "We want to be involved with them. We want to run with them. We want to run side by side with other kids and other people that are pushing."

You can still register to run in the Rock Hall Half Marathon, relay, or its Rock City 5k and 10k by clicking here. Unlimited Stride will be collecting food donations for Youth Challenge: after school type snacks without nuts, and water.

You can learn more about Unlimited Stride 5k with Kids here.

