SHARE | Send us your rainbow photos!

The rainbow connection has made its way into Northeast Ohio on Tuesday afternoon!
We have received a bunch of pictures of rainbows that are absolutely amazing. Some coming from the downtown area, others from Beachwood, and also from Brecksville, thanks to our pal Lynna Lai:
#rainbow over Brecksville! See the extra band inside the bow? A supernumerary rainbow from extra light interference. @wkyc @wkycweather pic.twitter.com/Z1Xva11qbH— Lynna Lai (@Lynna_Lai) October 24, 2017
The Cleveland Indians got in on the fun:
October 24, 2017
This one might very well be our favorite!
So it appears that @WKYC is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. At least in CLE pic.twitter.com/xH1WXVlxZX— Doug Miller (@dougmillercpa1) October 24, 2017
Take a look at our gallery below and send us your rainbow pictures!
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs