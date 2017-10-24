SHARE | Send us your rainbow photos!

(Photo: Allison Hakal, Instagram)

The rainbow connection has made its way into Northeast Ohio on Tuesday afternoon!

We have received a bunch of pictures of rainbows that are absolutely amazing. Some coming from the downtown area, others from Beachwood, and also from Brecksville, thanks to our pal Lynna Lai:

#rainbow over Brecksville! See the extra band inside the bow? A supernumerary rainbow from extra light interference. @wkyc @wkycweather pic.twitter.com/Z1Xva11qbH — Lynna Lai (@Lynna_Lai) October 24, 2017

The Cleveland Indians got in on the fun:

This one might very well be our favorite!

So it appears that @WKYC is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. At least in CLE pic.twitter.com/xH1WXVlxZX — Doug Miller (@dougmillercpa1) October 24, 2017

Take a look at our gallery below and send us your rainbow pictures!

