WKYC
Close

SHARE | Send us your rainbow photos!

WKYC 5:50 PM. EDT October 24, 2017

The rainbow connection has made its way into Northeast Ohio on Tuesday afternoon!

We have received a bunch of pictures of rainbows that are absolutely amazing. Some coming from the downtown area, others from Beachwood, and also from Brecksville, thanks to our pal Lynna Lai: 

The Cleveland Indians got in on the fun: 

This one might very well be our favorite! 

Take a look at our gallery below and send us your rainbow pictures! 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories