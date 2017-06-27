Short film released to honor local fallen Marine Andy Nowacki

(Photo: Breakwall Media)

OHIO - "Hey Mom, this is going to be a short one," the video begins. "Just a couple minutes to say hey to you and dad while we're on patrol waiting to hook up with the guys from bravo company."

That's the first line of a voiceover of a newly released "docu-narrative" video that explores the death of a local soldier and how his mom has coped with his passing by rowing in the region's rivers.

It's told in voiceovers from letters written by Andy Nowacki, who was killed in 2005 by a roadside bomb in Iraq.

Nowacki's family has established a scholarship fund to support other local residents who plan on going into public service fields.

