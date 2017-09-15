'Steam in the Valley' is back, but with a warning

(Photo: Steven R. Ash, Steven R. Ash)

BRECKSVILLE - The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a place where many go to let off a little steam.

Or a lot of steam. The Nickle Plate 765 is back.

And it can do 60! The steam engine is a magnet for onlookers and photographers, but be warned. "You need to stay away from the tracks," says Pamela Barnes of the U.S. National Park Service. "Staying 20 feet away from the tracks will keep you safe."

Station Road Trailhead in Brecksville has a big parking lot and places for safe viewing.

If you get the urge to walk along the tracks, it could cost you in a big way. $5,000 and/or 6 months in jail if you go on the tracks and cause a hazard.

And watch where you park. "Don't park along the road. It may be tempting, but please don't do that," adds Barnes.

Park rangers and local police will be patrolling.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park say that safety has always been their number one concern. They welcome you to the route, as long as you're smart about it

And get that picture-perfect view at a piece of history.

© 2017 WKYC-TV