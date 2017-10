(Photo: Spencer Platt, 2014 Getty Images)

Get ready to fill up on Timbits.

WKYC has confirmed that Tim Hortons is coming to Northeast Ohio.

Franchise owner Jeff Linville says the brand has plans to open 105 Tim Hortons locations starting next year.

According to Linville, the new locations should bring about 2,200 jobs to the Youngstown, Sandusky, Cleveland and Canton areas.

Construction begins in May.

