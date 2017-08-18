Tuscarawas Sheriff's Office looking for convicted sex offender

(Photo: Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office)

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a convicted sex offender who has allegedly failed to fulfill his registration requirements under state law.

42-year-old Dale Daniel Ryser was last seen driving a black 2009 Chevy Silverado with a license plate number of 816YZY. His previous charges include abduction, unlawful sexual contact with a minor, and resisting arrest, according to authorities.

Ryser is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 400 lbs. with blue eyes and a beard. Police are advising anyone who may see him to not approach or confront him due to his "violent history."

Anyone with relevant information on Ryser's whereabouts is asked to call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office at (330) 339-2000 or the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Tip Line at (866) 492-6833.

