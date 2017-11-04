Wayne County man killed in single-car crash

(Photo: WKYC)

A single-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning has claimed the life of a Wayne County man.

Authorities say 24-year-old Jordan Ryan Lee Sinnett was traveling west on County Road 1 towards CR 157 in Clinton Twp. around 2 a.m. when he lost control and slid off the south side of the road. His Chevrolet Monte Carlo apparently struck a fence, guardrail face, and traffic sign before flipping over and coming to rest on the passenger side.

Sinnett, a native of Shreve, Ohio, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was transported to Wooster Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol says impairment and speed appear to be factors. This is the 13th fatal accident in Wayne County this year.

