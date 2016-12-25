WKYC
Close

Northern Ohio bishop asks governor to end death penalty

Associated Press , WKYC 10:24 AM. EST December 25, 2016

TOLEDO, OHIO - The head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo is calling on Ohio Gov. John Kasich to end the death penalty in the state.

The request comes as Ohio takes steps to carry out an execution in January that would be the state's first in three years.

Bishop Daniel Thomas has sent a letter to the Republican governor saying the Catholic faith opposes the death and affirms the sacredness of all life.

Thomas says there will be a candlelight prayer vigil next month for abolishing the death penalty.

The Toledo diocese serves 320,000 Catholics in 19 counties across northern Ohio.

 

WKYC

Court affirms death penalty for Cleveland serial killer

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories