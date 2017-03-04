'Nurse-in For Justice' at Lakewood's Men's Cuts

Nurse-in for Justice in Lakewood at Men's Cuts at 15613 Detroit Road. (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

LAKEWOOD - It started earlier this week when Lauren Chambers posted on her Facebook page that she was breastfeeding (covered) at a Lakewood barbershop and the owner said she'd have to go into the bathroom if a male customer came in.

That's not where it ended. As of Saturday afternoon, her post had 2,666 shares, more than 2,900 reactions and more than 1,000 comments.

Read Lauren's post below:

The barbershop, Men's Cuts at 15613 Detroit Road in Lakewood, is owned by Mae Williams, who has since apologized, according to later posts on Chamber's Facebook page..

Williams said she is a small business owner and didn't know that the law allows women to breastfeed in public, according to the Nurse In For Justice Facebook event posted by Fairie Elizabeth of Bay Village.

Faerie Elizabeth organized the Nurse In For Justice to take place outside Men's Cuts.

Fairie Elizabeth also posted that the event was from noon to 2 p.m. today (March 4) and that Men's Cuts' owner Mae Williams had removed the shop's Facebook page.

Neighboring business Max Tan also posted on Fairie Elizabeth's post that the moms were welcome at their shop and that they will have free water and a warm place for them to sit down and breastfeed during the Nurse-in.

