Ohio AG: Concealed Carry report shows record number of licenses Issued in 2016

COLUMBUS - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today issued a report indicating that more than 158,000 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2016, the largest number since licenses were first issued in 2004, according to a news release from the Ohio Attorney General's Office on Wednesday.

According to statistics reported to the Attorney General’s office, county sheriffs in Ohio issued 117,953 new licenses and 40,982 renewal licenses in 2016, or 158,982 total licenses, the largest in a single year since licenses were first issued in 2004, the release stated.

The previous record for new licenses issued and total licenses issued was in 2013, when 96,972 new licenses and 145,342 total licenses were issued.

The Attorney General’s Office compiles an annual report as required by law about the number of licenses issued each year. Each sheriff must report concealed handgun license statistics quarterly to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission within the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

