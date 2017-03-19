Ohio House Democrats seek replacement as Akron lawmaker steps down

Ohio statehouse (Photo: WKYC)

COLUMBUS - The Ohio House Democratic Caucus is accepting letters of interest as it prepares to appoint a replacement for a lawmaker from Akron who is stepping down.



Rep. Greta Johnson is leaving her legislative role at the end of March to become deputy director in Stark County's law department.



The minority caucus will appoint someone to finish her term that runs through December 2018.



A statement from House Democratic Leader Fred Strahorn says a screening panel of five Democratic lawmakers will interview applicants and make a recommendation to the whole 32-member caucus.



It's accepting resumes and letters from interested applicants through the end of the month

© 2017 Associated Press