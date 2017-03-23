Ohio mayor threatened over move to stop prayer, pledge resigns

American Flag (Photo: eabff, Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

CAREY, OHIO - An Ohio mayor says he resigned that position after receiving threats over a plan to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord's Prayer at village council meetings.



Carey Mayor Armand Getz says he made the decision to end the pledge and prayer to avoid potential lawsuits.

The U.S. Air Force veteran also says he didn't want anyone at the meetings to feel forced into saying the pledge or prayer if it went against their personal beliefs.



The Courier newspaper in Findlay reports residents in the northwestern Ohio village spoke out against the idea, calling it disrespectful.



The village council on Monday passed a resolution signaling they want to restore the pledge and add a moment of silence before meetings. The mayor then announced he was stepping down.

