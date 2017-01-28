Ohio mom charged in baby son's death pleads not guilty

(File Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, OH. - A woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 7-week-old son has pleaded not guilty in western Ohio.



Twenty-year-old Shania Delawder entered the not-guilty plea Friday in a Clark County court. Court records don't show an attorney for Delawder.



Liam Spencer died Oct. 6 after he was found unresponsive in a room at a motel in Springfield Township and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Clark County Prosecutor Andy Wilson has said the infant died of blunt force trauma.



The baby's father, Brian Lee Spencer, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Monday.

Wilson says Spencer still hasn't provided a full statement to investigators about what happened. The prosecutor says authorities know medical help wasn't sought for several hours after the baby was injured.

