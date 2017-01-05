Ohio Supreme Court delays Anthony Sowell's execution date

Anthony Sowell (Photo: WKYC-TV)

COLUMBUS - The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to delay the execution date for Anthony Sowell, a Cleveland man convicted of killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home.

The court on Thursday granted the request from Sowell's attorneys.

The execution had been set for Nov. 18, 2020. The court said the execution would be delayed until Sowell had exhausted all his appeals, most likely through the federal courts.

The court's action was similar to its approach to other death penalty cases. It regularly sets initial execution dates after upholding death sentences, then delays them on request.

Jurors found Sowell guilty of killing 11 women in his Imperial Avenue home from June 2007 to July 2009. Police found their mostly nude bodies throughout his home after a woman escaped and said she had been raped in the house.

A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court jury convicted Sowell in 2011 on 81 counts, including the aggravated murders of the 11 women and the attempted murders of three women, along with felonious assault, rape, and kidnapping.

