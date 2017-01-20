1 injured, 1 in custody in Champaign County school shooting

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

WEST LIBERTY, OHIO - One person was reportedly injured following a shooting that occurred at West Liberty High School in Champaign County Friday morning, NBC4i reports.

Firefighters were dispatched to the school around 7:45 a.m. One person was reportedly taken to a hospital with injuries.

The shooter is in custody and a weapon has been found, according to the Champaign County Sheriff's Department.

NBC4i says no additional information has been released.

