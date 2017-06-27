10-year-old girl found dead in Ohio pond

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

BELLVILLE - Authorities are investigating the death of a 10-year-old Bellville girl whose body was found in a pond Monday evening.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office says a man was working in a field at Wade and Gatton Nurseries off Gatton Rocks Road when he spotted 10-year-old Kassidy Crandall floating facedown in a pond.

The man said Kassidy was floating "about two-thirds out in the middle" of the pond when he waded in to pull her from the water.

Kassidy was taken to Mansfield Ohio Health, where she was pronounced dead.

Kassidy's mother told authorities Kassidy and her 9-year-old brother had spent the day playing with neighborhood friends and the group of children went to the pond to play.

Officers recovered two pairs of flip-flop sandals and a pair of sunglasses from the bank of the pond.

Officials have not commented on a cause of death.

