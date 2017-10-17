12 people indicted after installing card skimmers on gas pumps in Northeast Ohio, elsewhere

12 people were indicted Tuesday for installing credit card skimmers on gas pumps, stealing information from thousands.

The 26-count indictment indicates that the individuals conspired to install skimmers in five states including Ohio, Maryland, Colorado, and Utah between August 2014 and July 2017.

Skimmers were discovered on gas pumps in Rocky River, Solon, Stow, Hudson, Fairview Park, Medina, Cleveland, Canton, Cuyahoga Falls, Norton, Austintown and elsewhere, according to the indictment.

After installing the skimmers. the defendants copied the stolen information and created counterfeit credit cards.

The 12 people named in the indictment include:

Ranset Rodriguez, 40, of Miami

Yaniris Alfonso, 31, of Miami

Jose Manuel Iglesias, 51, of West New York, New Jersey.

Juan Carlos Banos, 58, of Parma, Ohio

Carlos Rodriguez Martinez, 42, of Aurora, Colorado

Lester Enrique Castaneda, 39, of Hialeah, Florida

Edelberto Hernandez, 46, of Kiowa, Colorado

Eddy Pimentel-Vila, 45, of Jersey City, New Jersey

Luis Enrique Jimenez Gonzales, 27, of Hialeah, Florida

Yonasky Rosa, 34, of Tampa

Yadian Quesada-Hernandez, 31, of Tampa

Alejandro Moises, 52, of Miami.

Carlos Rodriguez, Juan Carlos Banos, and Aljandro Moises remain at large.

© 2017 WKYC-TV